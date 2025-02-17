Ranveer Allahbadia gets death threats amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps reveals he has been getting death threats after his controversial comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

A day after Mumbai police reported that they had failed to trace Ranveer Allahbadia for the probe, as his phone remained switched off, the YouTuber turned to his Instagram handle with another note on Sunday, revealing he has been receiving several death threats due to his obscene and inappropriate family comments during ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies,” he wrote. “My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.”

Allahbadia further disclosed, “I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away.”

“I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he concluded.

To note, the controversy erupted last week after Allahbadia made inappropriate family comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the decline in his Instagram followers and YouTuber subscribers count since the controversy, the digital creator also received backlash from the audience, who even called for the show’s ban.

Additionally, a formal complaint was registered against him as well as organizers of the show, host Samay Raina and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid, by a BJP functionary.

Following the netizen’s ire, Allahbadia posted a video message on social media, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments.