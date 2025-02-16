Urvashi Rautela distances herself from Ranveer Allahbadia; netizens react

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has distanced herself from Ranveer Allahbadia as he faces backlash over his derogatory remarks on India’s Got Latent.

Several including Bollywood celebrities slammed the Indian YouTuber over his offensive and inappropriate family comments on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

Following the controversy, Indian musician B Praak cancelled his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast Beer Biceps.

Now, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has followed suit, however, her decision to back out of the podcast attracted hilarious reactions from netizens.

According to Indian media outlets, Rautela, who was set to appear on the Beer Biceps podcast following the big box-office success of her Telugu film, has cancelled her appearance on the show.

Reportedly, the Bollywood actress has also unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram.

The development has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens using humour and sarcasm to comment on her decision.

A social media user referenced her past affinity for grand titles by writing, “First woman to cancel a podcast appearance.”

Responding to the comment, another wrote, “Do you mean First youngest Asian woman in this entire solar system?”

A third user wrote, “First non-nepo lead Bollywood actress to cancel a Ranveer show in 2025… dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi.”

Meanwhile, several expressed their disappointment over Urvashi Rautela’s decision to cancel her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

“Naaah, the content goldmine I was waiting to see, hellll to the naaaaaah. I mean, this was straight up Urvashi’s forte, even Urvashi has to make a line XD,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I wouldn’t have minded seeing this one though. Would have been fun all the way.”