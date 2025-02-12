Urvashi Rautela finally responds to backlash over “Dabidi Dibidi” song

Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela has responded to the backlash surrounding the song Dabidi Dibidi and Nandamuri Balakrishna from the recently released Indian Telugu-language action drama film Daaku Maharaaj.

The track, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna, faced strong criticism online due to its controversial dance moves, with many calling them inappropriate. Urvashi, however, clarified that the team didn’t expect such a reaction.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi Rautela explained that the song Dabidi Dibidi was made specifically for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans, with every lyric tailored to suit their preferences.

Urvashi Rautela mentioned that the rehearsal process went smoothly, and she was comfortable working with choreographer Shekhar Master, with whom she had collaborated multiple times before.

“Everything went well during rehearsals, just like any other song,” Urvashi said.

She admitted that the team was surprised by the public’s reaction, explaining, “We didn’t expect it to be received in this way. Everything seemed fine during rehearsals, but suddenly, it turned into something else.”

Urvashi Rautela further expressed her surprise, stating that the team never anticipated such a response. “We never expected people to talk about it like this. We didn’t think it would go viral for the wrong reasons,” she shared.

The music video for Dabidi Dibidi, composed by S Thaman, shows Urvashi dressed in a crop top and skirt.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dance moves, including actions that many viewers found shocking, quickly became a topic of controversy. The video soon went viral, with netizens labeling it as “vulgar” and “inappropriate.”

Daaku Maharaaj, the Telugu film featuring this song, was made with a budget of INR100 crore, as reported by Koimoi.

Despite the criticism, the film and its song continue to generate significant buzz online.

Earlier, Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela believes she is more popular than star cricketer Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Basking on the success of her debut Telugu movie ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, Urvashi Rautela has now made tall claims of beating Kohli and PM Narendra Modi, in popularity.

Adding to her recent claims of creating history, being the ‘first outsider actress of the year to hit 100 crores on Box Office within 3 days’, Rautela has now stated that her popularity has surpassed that of former skipper of the national cricket team as well as country’s PM.