Urvashi Rautela claims she is more ‘popular than Virat Kohli’

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela believes she is more popular than star cricketer Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Basking on the success of her debut Telugu movie ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, Urvashi Rautela has now made tall claims of beating Kohli and PM Narendra Modi, in popularity.

Adding to her recent claims of creating history, being the ‘first outsider actress of the year to hit 100 crores on Box Office within 3 days’, Rautela has now stated that her popularity has surpassed that of former skipper of the national cricket team as well as country’s PM.

“Urvashi Rautela creates history, first actress of 2025 to hit fastest 156+ crores with daaku maharaaj & her popularity has taken over Virat Kohli & Modi,” she captioned while reposting a paparazzi video.

“Urvashi Rautela Popularity has taken over Virat Kohli and other celebrities become most searched person of 2025, ahead of Modi and Kohli,” she also penned with an earlier repost.

Notably, filmmaker Bobby Kolli’s action-adventure film ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, co-stars Rautela with South veteran Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal. The title has grossed INR156 crores in its ticket sales since it arrived in theatres last Sunday.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela issues apology to Saif Ali Khan