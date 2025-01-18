Urvashi Rautela issues apology to Saif Ali Khan

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela apologized to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, following her ignorant comment about a knife attack on him, at his home.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Urvashi Rautela responded to the backlash, after her indifferent comment on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident made headlines.

The actor confessed that she didn’t understand the seriousness of the incident before and wrote in the apology note, “Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing.”

“I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj (her recently released Telugu film) and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” she explained. “Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”

Rautela concluded the note adding, “If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritize compassion and understanding in the future.”

For the unversed, Khan was attacked by an intruder in his house, who stabbed him six times. The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and near the spine.

Reacting to the incident in an earlier interview, Rautela was seen flaunting her diamond-studded watch and ring and said, “It is very unfortunate. Now when Daaku Maharaaj has crossed INR105 crore at the box office, my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don’t feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.”

Her comments caused a stir on social media and many users called her out for being insensitive about the matter.

Notably, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, co-starring Rautela with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal, arrived in theatres last Sunday.