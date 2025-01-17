Saif Ali Khan’s attacker first targeted Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

The person behind the stabbing and attempted robbery at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s home may have also targeted another famous actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Indian Media, the latest developments in the ongoing investigation suggest that the intruder attempted to break into Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion, Mannat, though he was unsuccessful due to the high level of security in place there.

Sources say that the attacker managed to force his way into Saif Ali Khan’s apartment and injure him. However, when he tried to get into Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, he was thwarted by the tight security around the property. Following the attack on Saif, the police visited Mannat to look into the matter and gather more information.

On January 14, police observed suspicious activity near Mannat. A man was reportedly seen examining the area, using a six- to eight-foot iron ladder near the back of Shah Rukh Khan’s house.

Authorities now suspect that this person could be the same one who attacked Saif Ali Khan’s home, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody the day after the incident at Saif’s home in Mumbai.

He was brought to the Bandra police station for questioning, although authorities have not revealed many details about him yet. The arrival of an encounter specialist at Saif Ali Khan’s home has raised some questions in the media, but police have not confirmed whether the arrested individual is the same person who broke into the actor’s home the previous day.

While there were initial rumours suggesting that the attacker had entered Saif’s son’s room and demanded a large sum of money, the police have confirmed that it was a robbery attempt. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury to his chest and spine.