Chahal, RJ Mahvash fuel dating rumours with Instagram exchange

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, currently representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025, sparked rumours of dating Indian RJ Mahvash after their exchange on Instagram.

The two were first linked when they were spotted together in the stands during one of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 games in Dubai earlier this year.

Weeks later, Punjab Kings finalised divorce with dancer Dhanashree Verma after months of rumours about trouble in their marriage.

Reports had said that the couple, who married in December 2020, had been living separately since June 2022.

In the recent instance, RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur.

Several suggested that she was in the stands to support Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for the PBKS in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Speculations about their relationship intensified further when RJ Mahvash posted pictures from the game and also shared one picture with Yuzvendra Chahal.

“One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you, @yuzi_chahal23,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The India spinner reposted on his Instagram Stories, writing, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”

RJ Mahvash re-shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Here to support kings this year @punjabkingsipl coz dosti tameez se nibhate hain hum bhai!”