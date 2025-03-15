RJ Mahvash makes hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

Popular Indian RJ Mahvash left a hilarious comment on cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram post amid rumours of their romantic relationship.

The two sparked speculations of a relationship after their outing during the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

RJ Mahvash broke the internet when she and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen cheering for India together during the ultimate game of the tournament earlier this month.

She also posted pictures of the vibrant post-match fireworks and a solo shot of herself at the game.

The India spinner wore a black hoodie, black T-shirt, and silver necklace as he cheered for the Indian team in the tournament’s final game.

RJ Mahvash has now dropped a humorous comment on Chahal’s Holi video where he recreated Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s famous scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.’

The Indian cricketer took to Instagram to share a video, showing him recreating the Bollywood film scene.

“Hamesha Khushi, Kabhi Nahi Gham ft. Yuzi bhai! 🎨♥️ #SherSquad, wishing you a colourful Holi!” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Reacting to the post, RJ Mahvash jokingly asked the Indian cricketer to play the lead role in her film.

“Sir meri movie me aap lead role karlo (Sir, play the lead role in my movie),” she wrote.

It is worth noting here that Yuzvendra Chahal last played an ODI and T20I in 2023.

While he was part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, he did not feature in a single match during the tournament.