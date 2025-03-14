Amid rumours of dating Chahal, RJ Mahvash’s video of one-sided love for Shubman Gill goes viral

An old video of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘mystery girl’ RJ Mahvash, on one-sided love for batter Shubman Gill, has resurfaced after her latest outing with the former, at the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

An old video post by Delhi-based radio jockey and YouTuber, RJ Mahvash, confessing her one-sided love for the opening batter of the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill, has grabbed the attention of social users, as the rumours mills continue to buzz with the speculations of her dating fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, following his divorce from estranged wife Dhanashree Verma.

The video, shared by Mahvash on her Instagram handle, in October 2023, begins with a selfie clip of her with Gill, with the text, “Me after meeting Shubhman Gill,” before she rushes into a room and cuts a lemon, as a Godman suggested that doing so will make a partner or even a one-side lover fall in love with the person doing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

The old video has now resurfaced on social media and netizens are giving hilarious reactions to it. “Bas cricketer chaiye tha (You just wanted a cricketer),” an Instagrammer commented on the funny post, while another joked, “Yuzi Bhai kai sath dhokha (Yuzi brother got cheated).”

For the unversed, Mahvash, who first sparked rumours of dating Chahal last December, was recently spotted with the Indian spinner in Dubai, for the IND vs NZ final of the Champions Trophy 2025, and enthusiastically celebrated the win of Men in Blue with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Also Read: RJ Mahvash’s response to Chahal’s dating rumours resurfaces after CT25 outing