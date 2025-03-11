RJ Mahvash’s response to Chahal’s dating rumours resurfaces after CT25 outing

An old statement of Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘mystery girl’ RJ Mahvash, on dating the Indian cricketer, has resurfaced, after she was spotted with him in Dubai for the final of Champions Trophy 2025.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

An old post by Delhi-based radio jockey and YouTuber, RJ Mahvash, slamming the speculations of dating Yuzvendra Chahal, has resurfaced on social media, a day after she was spotted with the Indian spinner in Dubai, for the IND vs NZ final of the Champions Trophy 2025, and enthusiastically celebrated the win of Men in Blue with him.

Notably, this was her second much-public outing with Chahal, after her Christmas lunch dump last year, which fuelled the speculations of his divorce from his wife, dancer Dhanashree Verma and sparked the rumours of him dating Mahvash.

However, she had earlier dismissed the ‘baseless’ dating rumours and wrote, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are.”

“If you get SEEN with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?” Mahvash questioned. “I have been patient since 2-3 days now, but I won’t let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people’s image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times.”

It is worth mentioning here that Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalized their divorce last month, after 4 years of marriage, including 18 months of separation.

Chahal and Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, were granted divorce with mutual consent, following a 45-minute counselling session.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma restores Instagram pictures with Chahal after his CT25 outing with RJ Mahvash