Dhanashree Verma restores Instagram pictures with Chahal after his CT25 outing with RJ Mahvash

Hours after Yuzvendra Chahal’s latest outing with the ‘mystery girl’, RJ Mahvash, at the Champions Trophy 2025 final, his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, has restored all the pictures with the Indian cricketer, which were previously archived, sparking the speculations of their divorce.

In a surprising turn of events, dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who reportedly finalized her divorce from Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal last month, has unarchived all her picture posts, featuring her estranged husband, on her Instagram handle.

The posts, including their wedding photos and brand collaborations, which were previously hidden from her Gram feed, fuelling the reports of their separation over the last few months, re-appeared on her handle, hours after Chahal was spotted with Delhi-based radio jockey and YouTuber, RJ Mahvash, in Dubai, for the IND vs NZ final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

While a number of social users noticed the difference on her feed and expressed their surprise at the same, others believed that Verma might be hinting at a reconciliation with this move.

It is worth noting here that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony, later the same year.

The speculations regarding their split began to swirl earlier this year when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram and both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feeds.

The rumours were further fuelled by a Christmas dump posted by Mahvash that also featured Chahal.

Last month, reports from Indian media suggested that Chahal and Verma finalized their divorce after 4 years of marriage, including 18 months of separation.

Reportedly, the celebrity couple was granted divorce with mutual consent, following a 45-minute counselling session.

In an official statement to the media, the cricketer’s lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, said, “Mr Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice.”