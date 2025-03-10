web analytics
“Kaha tha na jita ke aungi”: RJ Mahvash celebrates India’s CT 2025 final win with Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are making headlines as speculation about their relationship continues to grow.

The rumors gained momentum after Mahvash playfully called herself “good luck” for Team India following their thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Taking to Instagram, Mahvash shared moments from the historic win, including a video of Team India’s celebrations, where she and Chahal were seen cheering together. She also posted pictures of the vibrant post-match fireworks and a solo shot of herself at the game.

The India spinner wore a black hoodie, black T-shirt, and silver necklace as he cheered for the Indian team in the tournament’s final game.

Read more: Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final

Captioning her post, she wrote:”Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for Team India.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

The interaction between Chahal and Mahvash didn’t stop there. In a video shared by actor Vivek Oberoi, Chahal was seen confidently backing Team India when asked about the match’s outcome.

It is to be noted here that the two were first spotted together at a Christmas party in 2024, sparking speculation about their relationship.

At the time, RJ Mahvash dismissed the rumours, calling them ‘baseless’ speculation circulating online.

