Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed headlines when he was spotted with RJ Mahvash in the stands during the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday.

His outing with RJ Mahvash came amid speculations about his separation from his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Videos from the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium showed Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash sitting side by side as they enjoyed the Champions Trophy 2025 final between New Zealand and India.

The India spinner sported a black hoodie, black t-shirt, and a silver necklace as he cheered for India team in the ultimate game of the tournament.

Mahvash was seen waving the Indian flag while wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans for the match.

Speculations about Yuzvendra Chahal’s relationship with RJ Mahvash intensified as the two were seen chatting and sharing laughs during the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also posed with Chahal and shared a video of him asking the leg-spinner and Mahvash’s prediction of the match.

It is to be noted here that the two were first spotted together at a Christmas party in 2024, sparking speculation about their relationship.

At the time, RJ Mahvash dismissed the rumours, calling them ‘baseless’ speculation circulating online.

“Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?” Mahvash said in an Instagram story.

Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, remains tight-lipped about his marriage with Dhanashree Verma and relationship with the popular Indian RJ.