Why was Dhanashree so calm at the airport after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, the popular choreographer and content creator, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport just hours after news broke of her divorce settlement with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The cricketer’s lawyer confirmed that the divorce agreement had been finalized in a court in Bandra, Mumbai.

Despite the personal news, Dhanashree appeared upbeat and cheerful during her airport appearance.

As she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, Dhanashree Verma smiled as she stepped out of her car and made her way towards the terminal.

When a paparazzo asked how she was doing, she responded with a light-hearted laugh, saying, “Kaam par jaa rahi hoon” (I am going to work).

She then paused to pose for photographs and even took a picture with a fan who was excited to meet her.

Dhanashree Verma was dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit and loose blue jeans, her hair flowing naturally.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been the subject of much media attention following the confirmation of their divorce settlement. Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra are managing their personal lives amidst the public scrutiny with grace.

Earlier, on February 21, 2025, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber-dancer Dhanashree Verma finalized their divorce after months of separation.

As reported by Indian media, ex-couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce with mutual consent, following a 45-minute counselling session on Thursday.

Reports also suggest that the couple, who had been living separately for the past 18 months, cited ‘compatibility issues’ as the reason for their divorce.

The judge advised the couple to seek counselling. However, after a brief session, both informed the judge about their final decision that they wanted to part ways with mutual consent.