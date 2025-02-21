Dhanashree Verma to get 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal?

Dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma’s family has released the first statement on reports of her getting INR60 crores alimony in divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Amid the reports of Indian content creator Dhanashree Verma’s divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and the buzz that the former will be getting a hefty sum in alimony, her family has now released an official statement, rubbishing these rumours.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear – no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever,” read the statement.

It further noted, “It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”

To note, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony, later the same year.

The speculations regarding their split began to swirl earlier this year when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram and even claimed that both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feeds.

It was reported by Indian media on Thursday that the ex-couple finalized their divorce yesterday, after 4 years of marriage, including 18 months of separation. When reached out to Verma’s lawyer Aditi Mohan, she refused to comment on any proceedings and the matter which ‘is currently sub judice’.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal ‘mystery girl’ breaks silence on their dating buzz