Yuzvendra Chahal ‘mystery girl’ breaks silence on their dating buzz

Days after their joint Christmas outing, the identity of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘mystery girl’ has finally been revealed, as RJ Mahvash addressed the rumours of dating the cricketer, amid the speculations of divorce from his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Following the statements of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma came a response from Delhi-based radio jockey and YouTuber, RJ Mahvash, whose pictures with the Indian cricketer, from a Christmas lunch, fuelled the rumours of his divorce.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Mahvash slammed those spreading ‘baseless’ rumours about her personal life. “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are,” she wrote in the text post.

She continued, “If you get SEEN with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?” “I have been patient since 2-3 days now, but I won’t let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people’s image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times,” concluded Mahvash.

For the unversed, the rumours of a split between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who got married in 2020, began to swirl in the past weeks, when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram.

Some even claimed that both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feed but what added more fuel to this buzz was the cricketer’s spotting with Mahvash.

While neither Chahal nor Verma has clearly confirmed or denied the divorce rumours as yet, they recently released statements, requesting netizens not to speculate about their personal lives.

Without any mention of his wife and their rumoured separation, Chahal noted in his lengthy statement, “I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media speculating on matters that may or may not be true.”

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these as they have caused immense pain to me and my family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Verma slammed the speculations and blasted the ‘faceless trolls’ who have been assassinating her character on social media without checking facts. “My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification,” she wrote in her text post on the Gram.