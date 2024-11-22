Cricketer wife Dhanashree Verma set for South cinema debut?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, YouTuber-dancer Dhanashree Verma is all set to make her debut in the South film industry soon.

As reported by Indian media, social media influencer Dhanashree Verma, a trained classical Bharatnatyam dancer since childhood, who has made a mark for herself by participating in reality shows and has also featured in multiple music videos, is all set for her big screen debut in a Telugu-language film.

According to the details, the film titled ‘Akasham Dati Vastava’, to be produced under the banner Dil Raju, will star Verma in the lead, opposite choreographer Yash, whereas, Malayalam actor Karthika Muralidharan, best known for her performance in ‘Saba Nayagan’ and ‘CIA’, will play a pivotal role. Debut director Sasi Kumar Muthuluri will helm the direction of ‘Akasham Dati Vastava’, with the music score composed by Karthik.

The exclusive report also suggests that the title will be a dance-based movie and makers auditioned multiple dancers for the role, before finalizing Verma.

The cricketer’s wife has reportedly started shooting for the project in Mumbai and will head to Hyderabad soon for the rest of the filming schedule.

More details about the plot and release slate are yet to be unveiled.

Notably, Dhanashree Verma tied the knot with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020.

