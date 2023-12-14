Yuzvendra Chahal thinks India lost World Cup 2023 final for THIS reason

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on his side’s heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time after beating the host by seven wickets in the lop-sided final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne (52 not out) as they put on a 192-run partnership on the third wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on India’s only defeat in the World Cup. According to him, Rohit Sharma’s side was the best team of the tournament but the pitch and playing conditions were the reason for the defeat.

“We were the best team in the World Cup,” he said. “If you look at the way we bowled and even when we batted the way Rohit Sharma gave good starts and then it was easy for others. In Ahmedabad, the wicket is often slow and it gets better in the second innings.

“I don’t know whether it was dew but suddenly after the drinks break in the second innings it seemed a different pitch.”

