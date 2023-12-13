Rohit Sharma talks about World Cup 2023 final heartbreak

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma finally broke silence on his team’s defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne (52 not out) as they put on a 192-run partnership on the third wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that the loss in the final was India’s only defeat in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma, speaking about the defeat in a video, said he didn’t know how to make a comeback after the loss but his family and friends kept his spirits up, maintained a light atmosphere and provided unwavering support.

“I had no idea how to come back from this,” he said. “The first few days I didn’t know what to do. You know, my family, my friends, kept me going, kept things pretty light around me, which was quite helpful.

“It wasn’t easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But, honestly, it was tough. It was not so easy to just move on.”

He lauded the side for outstandingly playing the competition.

“You don’t get to perform like that every World Cup. And I am pretty sure I am, at least, how we played up until that final, it would have given people a lot of joy, a lot of pride watching the team play,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 597 runs from 11 matches at an average of 54.27. He scored three fifties and a century in the tournament.