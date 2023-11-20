‘The best team did not win the World Cup’

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif caught social media by surprise with his comments against Australia following the side’s victory against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne (52 not out) as they put on a 192-run partnership on the third wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that India were unbeaten in the competition before the final.

Mohammad Kaif went on a rant against the Australia side following their World Cup 2023 win.

“𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘷 𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘶𝘥𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪. 𝘚𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘢𝘮 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘢 𝘩𝘶𝘯 𝘙𝘰𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘶𝘯𝘬𝘪 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘬𝘰!” .@MohammadKaif lauds this strong, brave, dominating, sensational #TeamIndia side & believes they were the best team at the #CWC23! pic.twitter.com/iqB1fqKQO9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 19, 2023

He said he was not willing to accept that Australia was the deserved winner. He added that India was the best one on paper and could beat Australia any day.

He said Rohit Sharma’s side made him proud with their performances.

