22.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

‘The best team did not win the World Cup’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif caught social media by surprise with his comments against Australia following the side’s victory against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne (52 not out) as they put on a 192-run partnership on the third wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that India were unbeaten in the competition before the final.

Mohammad Kaif went on a rant against the Australia side following their World Cup 2023 win.

He said he was not willing to accept that Australia was the deserved winner. He added that India was the best one on paper and could beat Australia any day.

He said Rohit Sharma’s side made him proud with their performances.

Related – Fans react as Australia beat India to win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.