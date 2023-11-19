Fans react as Australia beat India to win ICC World Cup 2023

Cricket fans reacted to India’s defeat against Australia by six wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia won the ODI World Cup title for a record sixth time today. Kiwis clinched the title in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

Chasing 241 for the coveted trophy, Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 137 runs off 120 balls, including four sixes and 15 boundaries. Marnus Labuschagne also played a good hand with an unbeaten 58 off 110 deliveries, comprising four boundaries.

A crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadum saw power-packed Australia bowl out India for 240 and then gallop to victory in the 43rd over.

India, who were on a 10-match winning streak were fancying their chances to defend a low score and to lift their third title but Travis Head swept away their hopes.

Australia found themselves in a state of bother earlier in the run chase when they slipped to 47/3 in just seven overs with in-form openers David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and experienced batter Steve Smith (4) perishing cheaply.

The left-handed opener put together a match-winning 192-run partnership with Marnus Labushagne which put Australia in touching distance to their record victory.

Head was the core aggressor of the magnificent stand while Labuschagne batted cautiously to make sure he did not throw away his wicket.

BCCI said on X, “#TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was not our night in the #CWC23 #Final. Congratulations to Australia.”

Fans gave mixed reactions to the World Cup final.

8 hours of my life has been wasted for nothing 💔💔 Congrats Aussies 🙂🙂 #INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #CricketWorldCup #CWC23Final — Anime Dimension (@AnimeDimension3) November 19, 2023