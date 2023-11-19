Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet after Australia’s World Cup 2023 victory goes viral

Following Australia’s record-extending sixth World Cup title, a tweet from former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is going viral on social media.

Travis Head’s century and Marnus Labuschagne’s important 58 not out led Australia to their record sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket win over India in 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia is crowned World Cup champions for the sixth time, having lifted the prestigious on five occasions before in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

A crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadum saw power-packed Australia bowl out India for 240 and then gallop to victory in the 43rd over.

India, who were on a 10-match winning streak were fancying their chances to defend a low score and to lift their third title but Travis Head swept away their hopes.

Australia found themselves in a state of bother earlier in the run chase when they slipped to 47/3 in just seven overs with in-form openers David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and experienced batter Steve Smith (4) perishing cheaply.

The left-handed opener put together a match-winning 192-run partnership with Marnus Labushagne which put Australia in touching distance to their record victory.

Head was the core aggressor of the magnificent stand while Labuschagne batted cautiously to make sure he did not throw away his wicket.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final with a brilliant 137. His 120-ball knock featured 15 boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, a tweet of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar went viral on social media.

In an old post on X (formerly Twitter) in October, the former pacer warned other teams and said that Australia’s defeat would affect them also.

Fondly called ‘Rawalpindi Express’, the former cricketer went on to say that their defeat would become a troubling factor for other teams.

“If Australia loses today, yeh baqi ka poora tournament sab pay ghussa nikaalay gi [the team would unleash their anger on other teams for the rest of the tournament]! Soch lain what you want.”

Akhtar’s warning comes from the fact that Australia is the strongest team, given the fact that they had won the tournament a record five times.

Resharing the post, Shoaib Akhtar said that he had already issued the warning a ‘month ago’.

Haanji. Told you over a month ago 🙂 https://t.co/jwkfR89TVs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 19, 2023

“Haanji. Told you over a month ago,” the former pacer wrote after Australia thumped India.