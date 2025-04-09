Gwyneth Paltrow latest video leaves fans guessing about her marriage

Fans of Gwyneth Paltrow were thrilled to see a rare glimpse of her husband, Brad Falchuk, on her social media accounts.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who is often quite active on Instagram, surprised followers by sharing a video featuring her husband, the 54-year-old Emmy-winning TV showrunner.

Despite being married since 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow has largely kept her relationship with Brad Falchuk away from the public eye. However, in her recent post, Paltrow teased an upcoming episode of her podcast Goop, in which Falchuk will be a guest.

In the video, she explained that the topic of the episode would focus on step-parenting, an area both she and Falchuk are familiar with, as they each had two children from previous marriages when they got together.

“I was doing a special podcast about step-parenting, so I asked Brad to join me,” Gwyneth Paltrow said in the Instagram video. “And so I did because she asked,” added Brad Falchuk with a smile.

The video garnered enthusiastic responses, with notable reactions from friends such as Jessica Seinfeld, who commented, “Seeing Brad online is akin to spotting a snow leopard in the wild.” Seinfeld, the wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, is a close friend of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Brad Falchuk is widely known as the co-creator of the hit series Glee and for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy on shows like American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Pose.

This rare social media appearance has sparked excitement among Gwyneth Paltrow’s fans, who rarely get a peek into her private life with Falchuk.

This rare appearance follows a recent comment made by Gwyneth Paltrow that caused a stir. Gwyneth Paltrow, who is the neighbour of Meghan Markle in California, made a rare comment on the Duchess of Sussex.

Montecito town, where Meghan and Prince Harry moved in 2020, is home to several Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande among others.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she has not had a chance to develop a close relationship with them.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all,” the Hollywood actress said during a recent interview.

When asked if she would fancy building a friendship with Meghan Markle, Paltrow did not rule out the possibility as she quipped, “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”