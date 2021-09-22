Amid pandemic, dengue cases on rise in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 338 dengue cases from September 1 to September 21 across the province, according to a report by Sindh Health Department.

As per statistics shared by the provincial health department here on Wednesday, the majority of dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division.

Of total cases, 239 dengue cases were recorded from the Karachi division, with the highest number of 83 cases reported in Central District.

Out of the total cases in the Karachi division, 51 cases are in East District, 23 in Korangi and 23 in Malir Districts, 37 in South District and 21 in West District.

As many as 84 cases have been registered in the Hyderabad division, while 12 cases were detected in the Mirpurkhas division of the province.

According to the provincial health department, four people have died of dengue in Karachi, three in Central District and one in East.

The situation has been brought under control with timely measures after 68 cases were reported in Matiari district in mid-September, the health department Sindh said in a statement issued here.

In addition, a control room has been set up in the dengue control camp office at Services Hospital, Karachi, while Focal Person Dr. Abdul Waheed Sheikh can be contacted at 021-99216316.

The health department has urged people to take steps in order to prevent dengue.