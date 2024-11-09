Amid threats, Salman Khan resumes ‘Sikandar’ shoot under 4-layer security cover

After giving a superhit cameo in Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also resumed the shoot of his hotly-anticipated next film ‘Sikandar’ under a four-tier security cover, due to repeated death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Just a day after receiving the latest death threat, the fifth in a span of two weeks, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Salman Khan has returned to the sets of ‘Sikandar’ in Hyderabad, India, under 4-layer, government-authorised security cover, which includes NSG commandos and police personnel, reported the Indian media.

“This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel who have been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police. In all, the superstar is accompanied by a 50-to-70-member security personnel,” revealed an insider.

According to the details, the film’s songs are being shot at the cordoned Falaknuma Palace Hotel of Hyderabad, with access granted only to the cast and crew of ‘Sikandar’.

“There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress,” disclosed a source. “While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks.”

“The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” the person added.

Besides Khan in the titular role, the ensemble cast of ‘Sikandar’ features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The AR Murugadoss directorial is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.