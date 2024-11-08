Salman Khan gets new threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a song

Salman Khan has received a new death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, this time over a song, linking the Bollywood superstar with the jailed gangster.

As reported by Indian media, Salman Khan got a new death threat, the fifth in a span of two weeks, from a person who claimed to be a part of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

According to the details, the threatening message directed towards Khan was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room’s number on Thursday night, warning of severe consequences for the songwriter, who penned the lyrics of a song, allegedly linking the actor with the notorious gangster.

The message reportedly read, “The songwriter’s condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.”

The case has been registered at the Worli Police Station and an investigation is underway to trace the source, confirmed the Mumbai police.

Also Read: After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan receives a threat call

Notably, the latest threat to Khan came a day after the police took into arrest a 32-year-old man, claiming to be a fan of Bishnoi, from Rajasthan, for threatening the ‘Tiger 3’ actor to either pay INR5 crores or apologize at the Bishnoi community temple for allegedly killing a blackbuck.

Since the shocking killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique last month, allegedly for his ties with Khan, his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique as well as the Bollywood superstar has received a series of threats from different numbers.

Police have also made multiple arrests in connection with the threats, including a Bandra resident Azam Mohammed Mustafa, an accused from Jamshedpur and another 20-year-old from Noida.

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.