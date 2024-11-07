After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan receives a threat call

After a series of death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, megastar Shah Rukh Khan received a similar threatening call.

As reported by Indian media, a threat call for Shah Rukh Khan was received at his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment’s office in Bandra, Mumbai, where an unknown caller threatened to kill the Bollywood star.

In a swift response, Bandra Police in Mumbai registered a case against the unknown person, under sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and initiated the investigation in collaboration with the Cyber Police, to trace the caller.

As per the latest development, the officials have reportedly traced the suspect call to be from a Raipur resident named Faizan, and a team from the Bandra police crime branch is en route to the capital of the Indian landlocked state of Chhattisgarh, to verify the details of the number which threatened to kill the ‘Jawan’ actor on a phone call to his office’s landline number.

On the work front, Khan is currently gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’. SRK’s only daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan have pivotal roles in the action-packed thriller.