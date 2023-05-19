‘Deadlock persists’ over search operation at Zaman Park: Amir Mir

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has asserted that a deadlock persists between the provincial government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the search operation at former premier’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the caretaker minister said that ‘no agreement was reached regarding a search operation’ during the negotiations held between the four-member delegation of Punjab police and PTI.

Amir Mir claimed that Imran Khan has been handed over a list of 2,200 “wanted people” involved in the attacks on military installations including Corps Commader House Lahore during the May 9 violence

He alleged that the people were traced through geofencing. Mir said some of the names in the list include PTI leaders Hassan Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed and Azam Swati.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a four-member delegation of Punjab police departed from Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after concluding talks with the former premier and his legal team over the search operation.

The four-member delegation included Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib.

The delegation held negotiations with Imran Khan and his legal team to mull over the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a search operation at Zaman Park. However, there are no details about the talks so far.

ARY News correspondent at the site reported that the government team left the residence without answering the journalists’ questions. Commissioner Lahore – who was leading the delegation – refused to answer any questions related to search operation.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will soon issue a detailed statement regarding the negotiations held with government team.

On May 17, Punjab caretaker information minister Amir Mir claimed that 30 to 40 terrorists, who had attacked Army installations including Jinnah House, were present in Zaman Park.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.