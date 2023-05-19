CM Punjab orders removal of ‘encroachments inside Zaman Park’

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the removal of ‘encroachments’ inside Zaman Park – the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as negotiations over a search operation ended ‘without any result’, ARY News reported Friday.

The caretaker chief minister issued the remarks after holding a meeting with the government team – a four-member delegation of Punjab police – that held negotiations with Imran Khan over a search of his house.

CM Punjab ordered the police to end the blockade outside PTI Chairman’s residence on the condition that “encroachments inside Zaman Park” are removed.

“As soon as encroachments inside Zaman Park are removed, we will call back the police deployed outside,” Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the residents of the locality were already ‘enduring hardships’.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a four-member delegation of Punjab police departed from Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after concluding talks with the former premier and his legal team over the search operation.

The four-member delegation included Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib.

The delegation held negotiations with Imran Khan and his legal team to mull over the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a search operation at Zaman Park. However, there are no details about the talks so far.

ARY News correspondent at the site reported that the government team left the residence without answering the journalists’ questions. Commissioner Lahore – who was leading the delegation – refused to answer any questions related to search operation.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will soon issue a detailed statement regarding the negotiations held with government team.

On May 17, Punjab caretaker information minister Amir Mir claimed that 30 to 40 terrorists, who had attacked Army installations including Jinnah House, were present in Zaman Park.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

‘Suspects arrested’

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police claimed to have arrested six more ‘alleged terrorists’ attempting to flee from PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana said that six more “terrorists” were arrested fleeing ex-PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, taking the total arrests to 14.

According to CCPO four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore [Jinnah House].

The arrest comes a day after Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Zaman Park area.