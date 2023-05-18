Eight suspects fleeing Zaman Park arrested

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that eight terrorists were arrested fleeing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker information minister said that the suspects were involved in the attack on Jinnah House.

He said that the suspects who were involved in the Jinnah House attack were already identified.

Earlier, sources revealed that the authorities have not yet decided to launch a police operation at PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence to arrest ‘suspects.

Sources had said that police officers submitted a report that the wanted suspects were not currently present in Zaman Park and they might be fled from there.

Read more: ZAMAN PARK OPERATION NOT DECIDED YET: SOURCES

It was emerged that roads leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore have been blocked as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00 pm today.

According to details, Jail Road heading towards Zaman Park was blocked for traffic while a large number of police personnel have been deployed on the routes leading to Zaman Park.

Punjab government had given a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who had taken refuge in the former PM’s home.

On May 17, Punjab caretaker information minister Amir Mir claimed that 30 to 40 terrorists, who had attacked Army installations including Jinnah House, were present in Zaman Park.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.