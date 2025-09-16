Amir slams ex-cricketers for harsh criticism following India defeat

Former pacer bowler Mohammad Amir has jumped in support of the young Pakistan side following a humiliating defeat against India in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The Men in Green suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the Dubai International Stadium in front of a packed crowd.

Amir, who retired following the 2024 T20 World Cup, urged fans to back the young squad and criticised some ex-cricketers for targeting the team following the defeat.

“I am seeing a few people have started propagating their own agendas. Why is this player on the team? How does he compete with that player? It is like they were waiting for Pakistan to lose one match to start criticising these youngsters,” said Amir in a video message on social media.

Pakistan entered the tournament without two of their senior campaigners – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The decision raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity, with many experts believed their absence left the side inexperienced in a high-pressure clash.

Amir, however, feels the criticism is unfair and premature.

“The players you are talking about were experienced, he said. “They have played for more than five-six years, captained the team, done everything. These kids have just flopped one game, and you all have started criticising them. Have patience.”

It is worth mentioning here that India dominated the clash on Sunday, sealing a seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare.

After choosing to bat first, Pakistan managed only 127/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, India raced to the target in 15.5 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire 31 off 13 balls and an unbeaten 47-run knock by captain Suryakumar Yadav.