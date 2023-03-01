Bomb scare at Ambani, Bachchan, and Dharmendra’s bungalows: Reports

An anonymous caller has threatened to blow up the houses of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, an unknown caller threatened to bomb the bungalows of Bollywood veterans and the Reliance Industries’ magnate on Tuesday.

According to the details, an unidentified person rang Nagpur City Police yesterday and claimed that bombs were planted near the properties of the aforementioned celebrities in the metropolitan. The cops immediately alerted the Mumbai Police in the matter, who later forwarded the orders to the local police of Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi – the suburbs where the residences of Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra are located.

The same person also claimed on his call that 25 armed men have reached the Dadar region of the city to carry out a terror attack.

The capital’s police have started an investigation into the matter and are tracing the call to identify the person.

Moreover, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is ordered to check any suspicious objects near the premises of the under-threat properties.

Earlier in 2021, the Mumbai police detained two people involved in spreading rumours of bombs at three railway stations and the house of Amitabh Bachchan.

