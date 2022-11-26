Amitabh Bachchan’s name, voice, picture ‘cannot be used without permission’

Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan has been granted the protection of his personality and publicity rights by the Indian court.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the ‘Uunchai’ star had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court of India, to seek the protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes, being used for publicity and business purposes.

Bachchan’s attorney, Harish Salve stated that the name, image and voice of the megastar are being used by developers of a mobile application to associate the illegally conducted lotteries with the former’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

According to the details, Justice Navin Chawla, Friday, passed an interim order in the case, restraining the unauthorised use of any picture, voice or other personality attributes of the thespian for publicity purposes.

“The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring him disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed,” Chawla stated in his ruling.

He added, “It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation.”

“Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and the balance of convenience also lies in his favour.”

Following the veteran’s plea, the Delhi HC has also barred others including book publishers, T-shirt vendors and other businesses to use any of his images without permission.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March next year.

On the film front, the senior actor saw the release of his final title for the year, ‘Uunchai’ last week. For 2023, he has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, ‘Project K’ and ‘Ghoomar’ among others.

