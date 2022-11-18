Amitabh Bachchan says he survived on pani-puri: Read to know why

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he used to survive on Kolkata’s famous ‘puchkas’ due to financial trouble.

In the recent episode of the Bachchan-hosted game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 14, the ‘Piku’ star was seated with a contestant from Kolkata, West Bengal, when he recalled the tough times during struggling days and how he used to survive on the ‘puchkas’ or ‘pani-puris’.

It happened so when the contestant named Gargee Sen was to identify the museum from the picture shown to her on the big screen. After Sen answered the question with ease and won herself the amount after naming ‘Victoria Memorial’ in the photo, the seasoned actor continued to share his love for the food item.

“Iske saamne ek phatak hai wahan duniya ka sabse best puchka milta hai, (In front of Victoria Memorial, there is a place where one can get world’s best pani-puri),” he mentioned.

Bollywood star continued to recall the tough times during his struggling days and revealed, “Hum jaise log jinki salary ₹300-400 hoti thi, wahan [Kolkata] jab hum job karte the, khane peene mein bahut dikkat hoti this, (For the people like us who earned only INR300-400, when I used to work in Kolkata, I faced a lot of food crisis.)”

The veteran further added that he would survive on that food as it was the only cheap and affordable option available. “Bahut he badhiya puchka milta tha peit bhar ke khate the, (The puffs were so tasty that I used to eat to my fill)” he concluded.

On the film front, the senior actor saw the release of his final title for the year, ‘Uunchai’ last week. For 2023, he has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, ‘Project K’ and ‘Ghoomar’ among others.

Comments