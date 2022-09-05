Amitabh Bachchan warns Karan Johar of ‘Brahmastra’ BO failure: Reports

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had warned producer Karan Johar about the Box Office failure of ‘Brahmastra’.

Less than a week ahead of the highly-anticipated release of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, it is being reported by Indian media agencies that the ‘Piku’ actor, who also stars in the movie, has predicted the likely Box Office failure of the title much before.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports, Bachchan was not very pleased with the work style of director Ayan Mukherji during the filming schedule, and also met Johar to warn him about the same which could eventually lead to poor BO performance of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

Reports claim that the prolific actor had issues with ‘delayed schedules and reshoots’ by Mukherji, and being upset about it, Bachchan, at last, met Johar, and informed him that “Ayan is wasting his time and he should stop investing money in the film as the speed with Ayan is going the film will be a disaster.”

However, as per the sources, the actor is now hopeful about the final product and believes that it will perform well at Box Office, as all the actors have ‘worked very very hard’ in the film and ‘given their five long years’ to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

About ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ – the fantasy adventure story stars now-real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – as Isha and Shiva – in their first on-screen outing together, the rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar.

Also read: ‘Brahmastra’ stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed

The title helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Comments