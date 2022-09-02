‘Brahmastra’ stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the target of keyboard warriors ahead of the release of ‘Brahmastra’.

As the newly marrieds gear for the hotly-anticipated ‘Brahmastra’, the real-life couple is at the target of netizens once again, with their latest airport appearance. Mr & Mrs Kapoor were travelling for the pre-release events of the movie.

A video originally published by an Indian paparazzi account has been circulating across the internet, however, it did not garner attention for all the right reasons. The short clip sees the parents-to-be getting off their car at the airport when one of the security personnel – who accompanied them – rushes to open the door of the vehicle for Bhatt to come out.

The gesture did not go down well with the social users and sparked online backlash toward the celebrity couple.

Have a look at what keyboard warriors wrote.

Oh WOW she cannot open her own door 😂😂😂😂

Mujhe aaj tak samjh nhii ayaa ….. Ye VIP , celebrities car ka door khud kyo nhii khol patee (I never get to understand why these celebrities and VIP cannot open the car door themselves)🤔🤔

Khudse nikal bhi nahi skte kya yelog gaadi se? (Can’t they help themself to come out of the car?)

Shameful… when elderly folks literally run to open doors for younger people… shame on you Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

In ko itani ijat dene ki koi jarurat nhi sale (No need to give them so much respect)

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ stars now-real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – as Isha and Shiva – in their first on-screen outing together. The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar.

The title helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

