Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to feature in his father veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.’

The father-son duo will be seen together on-screen as Abhishek promotes his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk.’

Sony Entertainment Television took to Instagram to drop a promo of the upcoming episode, showing Amitabh Bachchan second-guessing his decision to invite his son to the quiz show.

The promo for the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ shows Abhishek hilariously mimicking his father’s style of announcing the winning prizes.

The viral video of the promo shows Abhishek Bachchan copying Amitabh Bachchan as he screams ‘7 crore.’

The Bollywood actor left the audience in splits when he revealed that during their family dinners, anytime someone asks a question, the kids also scream in Amitabh’s signature style.

Amitabh then says, “Galti kardi inko yahan bula ke (It was a mistake inviting him here).”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in ‘I Want to Talk,’ set to hit theatres on November 22, 2024.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie follows Arjun’s (Abhishek Bachchan) battling a life-altering health issue while navigating personal struggles.

Apart from Bachchan, the film also stars Bollywood actors Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo.

It will be the first collaboration between the Bollywood actor and Sircar who has worked with the Sr. Bachchan on four films including ‘Shoebite,’ ‘Piku,’ ‘Pink,’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo.’

The screenplay and dialogues of ‘I Want to Talk’ were written by Ritesh Shah while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar served as producers for the film.