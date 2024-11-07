Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan eyed for ‘Bhoothnath 3’

Producer Bhushan Kumar and BR Films are reportedly working to develop “Bhoothnath 3” with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The horror comedy franchise kicked off with 2008’s ‘Bhoothnath’ led by the veteran Bollywood actor in the titular role.

Directed by Vivek Sharma, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo.

The producers of the film followed it with Nitesh Tiwari-directed “Bhoothnath Returns” in 2014, establishing ‘Bhoothnath’ as a formidable franchise

Similar to the first part, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance in the second part which was also led by Amitabh Bachchan.

Indian media publication Pinkvilla has now reported that producer Bhushan Kumar and BR Films were reviving the franchise with ‘Bhoothnath 3.’

“Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle. If everything goes as planned, the movie will go on floors in 2025, for a 2026 release,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

According to the outlet, the script work has begun on the film, however, the casting for the upcoming title has not been finalised.

“While part one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third instalment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually. It’s too early in the day to discuss casting, as the makers are presently focusing on getting the script right,” as per the source.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Bhoothnath 3’ will serve as the second horror comedy franchise Bhushan Kumar will produce after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’