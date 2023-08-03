‘Amazing how you…’: Amitabh Bachchan gives the sweetest shoutout to ‘bhaiyu’ Abhishek

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan gave the sweetest shoutout to his actor son Abhishek for the latter’s upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’.

Ahead of the trailer release of the sports drama, which was pushed by a day to tomorrow due to the death of art director Nitin Desai, Amitabh Bachchan took to his account on the micro-blogging site, now termed X, reacting to the motion posters of the film starring his son.

In response to a post, showering praises on Abhishek, the Big B wrote, “Bhaiyu .. my love and wishes for GHOOMER .. seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film .. my prayers and wishes always .. love.”

As for ‘Ghoomer’, the sports drama follows a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Saiyami Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (Abhishek Bachchan). The title also features Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The R. Balki film, co-produced by Abhishek, is set for a grand world premiere on August 11th, opening the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.