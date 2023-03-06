Amitabh Bachchan sustains injuries during ‘Project K’ action shoot

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan said on Sunday that he met with an accident and sustained injuries while filming an action sequence for his next title, ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad.

Taking to his blog yesterday, the megastar wrote, “And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured ..”

Bachchan further shared details of the injury and confirmed that the shoot was cancelled for the time being. He added, “Rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home..”

“Strapping has been done and rest been advocated.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain,” the thespian updated his millions of fans.

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around.”

About ‘Project K’, the pan-Indian science fiction flick also stars A-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the title will hit theatres in January next year.

