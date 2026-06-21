MUZAFFARABAD: Advocate Raja Amjad Ali Khan, a former core committee member of the Joint Awami Action Committee, has announced his disassociation from the group, describing it as a significant setback for the organisation.

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In a video statement, Amjad Ali Khan urged young people to engage in constructive and positive politics, distancing himself from the committee’s activities. He alleged that what began as a peaceful movement had been diverted, claiming attempts were made to damage the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir.

He further stated that “innocent youths were pushed towards imprisonment while backdoor dealings were carried out,” urging the younger generation in Azad Kashmir not to sacrifice their future for such activities.

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Amjad Ali Khan also said he has no affiliation with any nationalist organisation or any group acting against Pakistan, adding that he disapproves of narratives that promote unrest or violence.

He appealed to the public, particularly the youth of Azad Kashmir, not to fall for what he described as propaganda or misleading narratives spread by “miscreants.”

His disassociation is being viewed by analysts as a setback for the Joint Awami Action Committee. According to observers, Amjad Ali Khan had been an influential figure within the movement and also served as its legal adviser, and his exit may create further organisational challenges.