ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch a wide-ranging crackdown against individuals associated with the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), including facilitators and financial supporters, following recent unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), sources said.

According to sources, the government plans to block the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and passports of individuals linked to the banned organisation, while their bank accounts will also be frozen.

Authorities have also sought details of properties owned by individuals associated with the proscribed group in various cities as part of an expanded investigation into its financial and organisational network.

Sources said the scope of scrutiny has been widened to include the group’s financial backers and facilitators, with authorities examining their assets and financial transactions.

The government has also decided to intensify legal action against individuals accused of assisting or facilitating the banned organisation as part of efforts to dismantle networks involved in anti-state activities.

Earlier this week, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government announced a reward of Rs10 million for information leading to the arrest of four wanted leaders of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee.

According to an official notification, the reward will be paid to anyone providing information that results in the arrest of the suspects, while the identity of the informant will remain strictly confidential.

AJK govt announces Rs10 million reward for arrest of JAAC leaders

The four individuals named in the notification are Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, Mehran Arshad Khawaja and Sardar Aman.

The AJK Home Department has directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate implementation of the reward scheme and coordinate efforts for the arrest of the wanted individuals.