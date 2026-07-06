Amjad Hussain sworn in as Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

GILGIT: Amjad Hussain Advocate on Monday took the oath as new Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister after PPP emerged victorious in the recently held elections.

Speaking after taking the oath, the chief minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured victory in the 2026 elections as a result of the public’s support.

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Amjad Hussain noted that the Diamer district had elected two PPP representatives for the first time, describing it as a significant political development.

Amjad Hussain thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their strong participation in the 2026 elections. He also expressed gratitude to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Aleem Khan for their support.

The chief minister praised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for upholding democratic principles by allowing the PPP to form the government.

Highlighting the region’s strategic and environmental importance, he said Gilgit-Baltistan is home to the country’s largest concentration of glaciers, with around 7,000 glaciers feeding the Indus River system.

He also described Gilgit-Baltistan as home to some of the world’s rarest wildlife and one of the world’s most significant tourism destinations.

Amjad Hussain said improving road and air connectivity would be essential to unlocking the region’s economic potential. He called for the introduction of an arrival visa facility for visitors to Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the need to work towards facilitating international flights to the region.

The chief minister also underscored the importance of protecting rangelands and preserving national parks, saying environmental conservation would remain a key priority of his government.

Earlier sources claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have agreed on a power-sharing formula for the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

According to details, the IPP will receive representation in the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet in proportion to its number of seats in the assembly. The PPP leadership has approved the proposed power-sharing arrangement, the sources added.