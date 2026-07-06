PPP, IPP 'agree' on Gilgit-Baltistan power-sharing formula

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have agreed on a power-sharing formula for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

Pakistan People’s Party emerged victorious as the single largest party in the recently held GB elections.

Sources on Sunday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will conduct interviews with candidates being considered for cabinet positions. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to arrive in Gilgit on 6 July to begin the consultation process.

According to details, the IPP will receive representation in the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet in proportion to its number of seats in the assembly. The PPP leadership has approved the proposed power-sharing arrangement, the sources added.

According to the sources, the IPP had sought four ministerial portfolios in the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet. However, under the agreed formula, the party is now expected to be allocated two ministries.

PPP sources said the IPP has not yet submitted its preferred choices for the cabinet portfolios.

Sources further indicated that one of the ministries likely to be allotted to the IPP will be a key portfolio.

Read more: PPP leadership to ‘oversee selection’ of Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet

Earlier, Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan, contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Both leaders discussed forming a joint government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sources said that the duo agreed that the PPP and IPP would establish the government in GB jointly.

On the other hand, sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would vote for the PPP candidate for Chief Minister (CM) but would sit on the opposition benches.

In exchange for its support to the PPP, the positions of GB Governor and Deputy Speaker will be given to the PML-N, the sources added.