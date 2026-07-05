PPP leadership to 'oversee selection' of Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has decided to personally oversee the selection of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing well-informed sources.

Pakistan People’s Party emerged victorious as the single largest party in the recently held GB elections.

Sources said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will conduct interviews with candidates being considered for cabinet positions. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to arrive in Gilgit on 6 July to begin the consultation process.

According to sources, the PPP’s Gilgit-Baltistan chapter has already prepared a list of nominees for cabinet positions.

The chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will present his recommendations for the cabinet to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will review them before making the final decisions.

Sources further said that cabinet members will be selected on the basis of their educational qualifications and administrative experience.

Read more: PPP, IPP ‘fail’ to reach power-sharing agreement in Gilgit-Baltistan

In another development, Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan, contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Both leaders discussed forming a joint government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sources said that the duo agreed that the PPP and IPP would establish the government in GB jointly.

On the other hand, sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would vote for the PPP candidate for Chief Minister (CM) but would sit on the opposition benches.

In exchange for its support to the PPP, the positions of GB Governor and Deputy Speaker will be given to the PML-N, the sources added.