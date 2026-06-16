Independent GB Assembly members join Aleem Khan's IPP

SKARDU: Four winning candidates of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, following elections held ten days ago, have joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

Muhammad Anwar Ali, who won the GBA-23 Ghanchay seat as an independent candidate, has joined the IPP, led by Jahangir Tareen.

Ali secured his victory with 10,090 votes. Another candidate from Ghanchay, Dr. Asad Shafique, also joined the IPP after winning the GBA-24 seat with 8,092 votes.

Additionally, Muhammad Dilpazir from GBA-15 Diamer and independent candidate Aman Ali Amir from Ghizer have announced their decision to join the IPP.

The announcement was made during a meeting with the IPP Chief and the Federal Minister of Communication, Abdul Aleem Khan.

So far, the consolidated final results (Form-49) for 16 out of 24 constituencies have been released in the GB Elections.

Read More: PPP, PML-N discuss government formation in Gilgit Baltistan

The available seat standings place the PPP in the lead with 10 seats, followed by the PML-N with 5, independent candidates with 4, PTI-backed candidates with 2, and the MWM with 1 seat.