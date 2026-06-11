PPP, PML-N discuss government formation in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N delegations have discussed political cooperation for government formation in Gilgit Baltistan in a meeting.

The two sides discussed possible formulae of political cooperation in detail for government formation in the region.

The delegations of the PPP and the PML-N held the consultations in Gilgit with PPP delegation comprises of Nayyar Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah and the President of Gilgit Baltistan People’s Party Amjad Hussain Advocate.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam and Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman represented the PML-N in the meeting.

The sides decided to present their proposals to the parties’ central leadership.

“The people have voted the People’s Party to give it the mandate of Gilgit Baltistan and make it the largest party in the region,” PPP delegation said. “The decision with regard to government formation will be made under the democratic principles and in the best interest of the people.”

The PPP after emerging as the largest party of the region in elections bagging nine assembly seats, required four members backing for simple majority in a house of 25 members.

The party sources earlier said that the PPP has approached four independent winners in the GB polls. The winning independent candidates have been approached on the instructions of the party’s leadership, sources said.

After independents other parties in Gilgit Baltistan would also be approached soon, PPP sources added.

The Pakistan People’s Party has secured nine seats in election, while independent candidates and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have secured five seats each, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has won one seat.