PPP, IPP 'fail' to reach power-sharing agreement in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have yet to ‘finalize’ a power-sharing formula for the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Sources said the IPP has refused to show flexibility on the proposed power-sharing arrangement. The PPP has offered the party two ministerial portfolios, but the IPP continues to insist on four ministries and is unwilling to withdraw its demand.

PPP sources indicated that offering three ministries may be necessary to break the impasse and secure an agreement between the two parties.

Efforts are ongoing to persuade the IPP leadership to accept a compromise. Sources added that Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister-designate Amjad Advocate is in contact with senior IPP leaders as negotiations continue.

Despite the current deadlock, PPP sources expressed optimism that the talks could achieve a breakthrough in the near future.

Read more: GB Assembly: PPP Candidate Elected Chief Minister Unopposed

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate has been elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan unopposed.

On the other hand, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

In another development, Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan, contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Both leaders discussed forming a joint government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sources said that the duo agreed that the PPP and IPP would establish the government in GB jointly.

On the other hand, sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would vote for the PPP candidate for Chief Minister (CM) but would sit on the opposition benches.

In exchange for its support to the PPP, the positions of GB Governor and Deputy Speaker will be given to the PML-N, the sources added.