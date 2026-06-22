GB Assembly: PPP Candidate Elected Chief Minister Unopposed

SKARDU: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate has been elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan unopposed, ARY News reported.

On the other hand, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly also elected its Speaker and Deputy Speaker unopposed. PPP’s Imran Nadeem secured the Speaker’s slot without contest, while PML-N’s Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman became the Deputy Speaker in the same manner.

Outgoing Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate administered the oath of office to Imran Nadeem, who subsequently swore in Kifayat-ur-Rehman as Deputy Speaker.

In another development today, Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan on Monday contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Both leaders discussed forming a joint government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sources said that the duo agreed that the PPP and IPP will establish the government in GB jointly.

On the other hand, sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will vote for the PPP candidate for Chief Minister (CM) but will sit on the opposition benches.

In exchange for its support to the PPP, the positions of GB Governor and Deputy Speaker will be given to the PML-N, the sources added. PPP sources said it is likely that Amjad Hussain Advocate will be elected as the GB CM tomorrow, Tuesday.