Ammad Yousaf handed over to Memon Goth police

KARACHI: Head of ARY News, Ammad Yousaf, who was picked up without a warrant late-night raid, has been handed over to the IO of Memon Goth police station, ARY News reported.

The local police said Ammad Yousaf was taken into custody over case registered at the Memon Goth police station in Karachi.

The police likely to present the head of ARY News before Malir court tomorrow.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

Meanwhile, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal, Anchorpersons, Arshad Sharif and Khawar Ghuman have been booked under sedition charges.

The FIR has been registered at Karachi’s Memon Goth police station on the complaint of SHO. It has been learnt by ARY News that the First Information Report (FIR) against President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif, Khawar Ghuman, Adeel Raja was registered just an hour before the arrest of ARY News head Ammad Yousaf.

